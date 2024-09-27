PHOTOS: Helene roars through Tampa Bay area

Helene moved through the Tampa Bay area Thursday and into Friday morning, leaving flooding and destruction in its wake.

Here are some of the sights as the storm moved through the area.

1 / 24 2 / 24 3 / 24 4 / 24 5 / 24 6 / 24 7 / 24 8 / 24 9 / 24 10 / 24 11 / 24 12 / 24 13 / 24 14 / 24 15 / 24 16 / 24 17 / 24 18 / 24 19 / 24 20 / 24 21 / 24 22 / 24 23 / 24 24 / 24 ❮ ❯

