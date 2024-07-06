Parents wait for answers after 28-year-old daughter was killed in 3-vehicle crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman was killed after a three-vehicle crash on Dale Mabry Highway near Spruce Street last month.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Emily Koutsoliontos was a passenger in the backseat of a Volkswagen Jetta when she was killed.

Her parents said she was in the Jetta with her friends. The vehicle was slowing down as it approached a red light.

According to court records, a driver in a Pacifica struck the rear of the Jetta and caused it to go off the road into a grassy shoulder and overturn. The driver in the Pacifica also struck another vehicle.

Emily's parents, who live in New York, said three officers arrived at their door to deliver the news.

"I opened the door, three police officers. They came in, they wanted my name and asked if I had a daughter named Emily, came into the house and they said I'm sorry for your loss. She was in a car accident," recalled Emily's mother, Michele Koutsoliontos.

Emily's father was at work when he received a phone call from his other daughter. He left immediately and returned home.

"I saw the Suffolk cops in front of my house and I knew right then and there, as soon as I walked through the door, all three of them just put their heads down," said Nick Koutsoliontos, Emily's father.

Part of the crash was captured on video from nearby businesses.

Court records state the driver responsible for the crash displayed indicators of impairment which included having glassy eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. The driver told officers he left the bar around 2:30 a.m. and had 1.5 margaritas.

A search warrant was applied for and granted to obtain blood from the driver. ABC Action News is not naming the driver since he is not facing charges at this time.

"It’s senseless. It’s a weapon, a car is a weapon and if you abuse it, people get hurt and killed," said Emily's father.

"People just need to slow down, don’t text and drive, don’t drink and drive, don’t look down, pay attention and obey the laws, stay with the speed limit," he added.

Emily's friends remember her as compassionate. They loved her East Coast attitude, her energy, her laugh and loyalty.

Michele Koutsoliontos



"I got so many different videos and TikToks that she use to do. I never saw them, all her friends were sending them. She was fun. She was amazing," said Emily's mother, Michele.

Emily's parents said their life is changed forever.

"It's the worst news any parent could ever receive, you know, you don't wish that upon anybody," said Nick.

Friends starteda GoFundMe page to help the family.

"We’ve had so much support, amazing people we don’t even know reaching out to us, sharing our grief. It’s been overwhelming. It’s helped a lot," said Nick.

Court records indicate the driver responsible for the crash could face a DUI manslaughter charge. The Tampa Police Department said detectives are waiting on the results of a blood analysis.

To learn more about Emily and how to help her family click here.