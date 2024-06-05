Owner of Front Page Brewing among two killed in deadly Polk County car crash

BARTOW, Fla. — The owner of Front Page Brewing lost her life in a deadly car crash in Bartow over the weekend.

54-year-old Johnnie Levin died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 98 in Bartow on Saturday, June 1.

Her friend, Michael Price, was driving and also died in the crash. Deputies arrived to the scene and discovered a Porsche in several pieces.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a witness saw the black Porsche leave the roadway and roll multiple times.

"Shocked, heartbreaking, sick to my stomach, just every raw emotion. I just couldn’t believe it. I was devastated this happened to Johnnie," said Linda Holcomb, Executive Director of Bartow Main Street.

Bartow City leaders said they were stunned by the sudden loss. Levin was a successful businesswoman who loved the community.

"It’s a gut punch to the community for sure and it will take awhile for us to adjust to a hit like this," said Mayor Trish Pfeiffer.

Levin worked with numerous organizations including the Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Bartow Inc., and Engage Serves.

Linda Holcomb, Executive Director of Bartow Main Street, said Levin was a very big part of the downtown community. She helped with events, volunteered for everything and knew a lot of people.

She had a passion for being a good community leader.

"Johnnie is going to be missed, I mean, greatly in the downtown area. Her energy. Her enthusiasm," said Holcomb.

Bartow's City Manager, Mike Herr, described Levin as a brilliant businesswoman.

The Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce



"How could you come to Bartow and not know Johnnie, right?" he said.

Herr said she was very involved as a business owner.

"She'd be pouring a beer. She'd be mixing an old fashioned. She'd be emptying the waste can. She'd be washing dishes, whatever it took, even though she was the owner. She treated her team, everyone was an equal," said Herr.

Levin opened the brewery about 4 years ago.

"Something that we needed in this town and she brought it to life." said Mayor Pfeiffer.

"I respected her as a businesswoman. She was very good at what she did and loved the things she came up with."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash. Deputies said speed appeared to be a factor.