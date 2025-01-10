Owner of Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill sells 35-foot pirate ship float

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The owner of Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill is looking for someone to buy a piece of Tampa Bay history.

Mark Ferguson, owner of Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill, is selling a 35-foot pirate ship float.

He bought it about four years ago and kept it in the bar's parking lot.

He used the float for birthdays and football games.

"We used it for Buccaneers watch parties. We used it for birthday parties. We used it for a lot of concerts, bands played on it, played in front of it. It's been a great asset," said Ferguson.

Ferguson has expanded the outdoor area of the bar and ran out of room for the float. He added a portable stage.

"Without baseball, we're going to do some more fundraising concerts and stuff like that," he said.

The float includes a female pirate, two bathrooms, and an upper deck. It was once used in Gasparilla parades.

"I’m hoping it goes to another Krewe that will use it in the parades, that’s what it’s meant to be," he said.

Ferguson is hoping someone buys the float in time for Gasparilla.

"We're asking $10,000 or best offer and we got about 3-4 phone calls, we're going to meet people tomorrow," he said.

If you're interested in purchasing the float, please call 727-742-5957.