OneBlood says snowy weather is impacting blood collection in Northern Florida

FLORIDA — Social media is filled with people posting videos of snow falling in Florida's Panhandle.

Mary Justice and his girlfriend, Ann Stephens, said the snow started around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

They live in Escambia County in Walnut Hill.

"It's coming down pretty heavy and it's probably five inches deep, four to five inches deep," said Marty Justice.

"It's very different, very different. I've been up in Canada and we've been in Montana. This is a treat."

The couple has lived in the area for 23 years and believes the last time they saw flurries was in 2014.

"You'll see that every now and then, but it doesn't stick because it doesn't stay cold long enough, but this has been magical," said Ann Stephens.

Pat Michaels with OneBlood said the rare event for Florida is creating hazardous conditions. OneBlood suspended operations in parts of the Panhandle on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

"It’s Panama City, Pensacola, Crestview and Fort Walton Beach. Those are the donor centers and the mobile operations there that we had to shut down because of the conditions," said Michaels.

OneBlood serves more than 250 hospitals throughout the Southeastern United States. They're urging people in other parts of Florida to donate blood.

"It’s extremely important for all kinds of procedures for routine surgeries. It could be for trauma or emergency situations," said Michaels.

"We are asking people in places like Miami or Tampa Bay or Orlando who are able to donate because here it’s just rainy and misty to please do so."

Michaels said all blood types are welcome to donate.

"We of course need all blood types at all times, but we especially ask people if you know you’re O negative or O positive, you can definitely contact us because those two blood types together are a good portion of the donor pool." he said.

To find a Big Red Bus blood drive or OneBlood donor center near you, visit this link.