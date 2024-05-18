Officer-involved shooting in Haines City sparks investigation

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A officer-involved shooting on US 27 near I-4 in Haines City has sparked an investigation by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force.

According to a social media post, all officers involved are safe and the suspects have been taken into custody.

Police said that the scene is still active and they're working to gather more details.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

