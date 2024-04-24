Watch Now
Odessa man pleads guilty to stealing more than $63K in Veteran's Affairs funds

The U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center is shown in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Frustrations competing with the private sector to fill 174 newly authorized positions in the Portland area have been compounded by the city's status as one of the fastest-growing VA medical service area in the nation. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 24, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — An Odessa man plead guilty to stealing more than $63,000 in Veteran's Affairs (VA) funds.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Anthony J. Salomone, 64, faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for the theft of government property.

Court documents explain that Salomone's mother was receiving Veteran's Affairs benefits for being the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran. The funds were being regularly direct deposited into the mother's checking account, which Salomone had access to.

Salomone's mother died in October of 2017, but he didn't report her death to the VA. The direct deposits continued until March 2022, which Salomone used for his own personal and businesses expenses even though he was not entitled to the funds.

According to the DOJ, he stole a total of $63,359.92.

Salomone's sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11, 2024.



