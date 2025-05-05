National Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 4-10. Here's what you need to know

The National Weather Service said its hurricane safety campaign, National Hurricane Preparedness Week, will be from May 4 to May 10 this year.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage people to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season as soon as possible. NWS said to remember: you should prepare EACH and EVERY YEAR, as it only takes ONE storm!

Each day this week will be dedicated to a different topic of preparedness. The days and their topics are as follows:

May 4: Know Your Risk: Water & Wind

Know Your Risk: Water & Wind May 5: Prepare Before Hurricane Season/Know Your Zone/Storm Surge

Prepare Before Hurricane Season/Know Your Zone/Storm Surge May 6: Understand Forecast Information/High Winds

Understand Forecast Information/High Winds May 7: Get Moving When a Storm Threatens/Inland Flooding

Get Moving When a Storm Threatens/Inland Flooding May 8: Stay Protected During Storms/Tornadoes

Stay Protected During Storms/Tornadoes May 9: Use Caution After Storms/Rip Currents

Use Caution After Storms/Rip Currents May 10: Take Action Today

Meteorologist Greg Dee has daily updates for Hurricane Preparedness Week on his Facebook page.

To learn more about each topic from the National Weather Service, click here.