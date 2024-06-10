Multiple days of rain ahead for the Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay region has baked under soaring temperatures in the last week, the wet season is set to roll in over the rest of the week, with showers and storms dumping upwards of 10 inches of rain in some areas.

The region is expecting rain and storms each day through the end of the week, with rain chances hitting around 90% every day through Saturday.

Greg Dee gives an update on rainfall for the week:

Total rainfall will vary across the region. Areas north of I-4 are expected to receive anywhere from 2-8 inches of rain (with some higher amounts possible), while areas south of I-4 could see amounts as high as 10-15 inches.

The highest rainfall totals are expected in southwest Florida in the Fort Myers region.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding isn't expected early in the week but could be possible later in the week in urban areas with poor drainage.

For most, the days of heavy rain will be a welcome sight as an ongoing drought has been impacting the region. The rain should help the wildfire problem that has also been exacerbated by the drought.

