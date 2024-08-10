Mother waits for justice after 20-year-old son killed in hit-and-run crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A mother is waiting for justice after her son was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pinellas Park last month.

Nearly 3 weeks ago, 20-year-old Noah Sobczak was hit and killed along 62nd Avenue North and 42nd Street North in Pinellas Park.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on July 14. Troopers said the driver took off.

"I just pray whoever did this comes forward. If anybody sees a car with damage, something about yellow fog lights, and one is going to be broken or out. Please just call the tip line, find somebody who did this," said Trina Wilson, Noah's mother.

The Florida Highway Patrol released a photo of an emblem left behind at the crash site from the vehicle involved. Troopers are looking for a dark colored Toyota Sedan.

Jose Rodriguez, Noah's step-brother, said they went for a ride along the Pinellas Trail just hours before the crash.

"Pretty much last moments I had with him, stopped at the gas station, drank a Monster, sat there, yapped with him about life and pretty much it was just, I love you man and have a safe ride home," said Jose Rodriguez.

Noah's family said he stayed alive on life support for several days before dying. He was an organ donor and saved numerous lives.

"It's heartbreaking. It's horrible, nobody should feel like this," said Wilson. "He was so upbeat. He was so friendly. He always had a big smile, all of his friends really loved him."

Pinellas County officials are looking to make safety improvements on a 1.5 mile stretch of 62nd Avenue North, from west of 49th Street North to 34th Street North.

The changes include better lighting, a crossing with flashing yellow beacons, a 6-foot to 8-foot wide sidewalk on the south side of the roadway, and a shared use path.

The county is conducting an PD&E study to ensure the project is eligible for federal grant opportunities. The design phase could start by December.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.