Lunar New Year celebration kicks off with 15-day festival

This year is the year of the dragon
Tampa Bay's Asian American community is celebrating Lunar New Year beginning on Saturday and kicking off a 15-day festival with family and friends. This year is the year of the dragon, bringing lots of good luck! This means that if you were born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, or 2012 even more luck is coming your way, as they say this is the golden year of the dragon.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 12, 2024
