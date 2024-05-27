Local veterans explain importance of Memorial Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Every week like clockwork, a group of about 90 veterans gets together for breakfast at the Bob Evans restaurant in Ruskin.

“I volunteered to be drafted,” said US Army Veteran, George Tamburello.

Tamburello fought in World War II.

“I knew I was going in, with no expectations of coming back,” he said.

Del Connell is also a World War II veteran. He enlisted when he was just 17 years old, after a group of servicemen spoke to his history class to share their experiences of the war overseas.

“Then they went back, two months later, their names were in the paper. I lost all my heroes, I lost them all,” said Navy veteran Connell.

“My job in the Marine Corps was a sniper,” said US Marine Corps veteran Jeff Redford.

Redford fought in the Vietnam War.

“I went in on the day that the war started,” said Sonny Anderson, US Air Force veteran.

Anderson fought in the Korean War during his time in the Air Force.

None of these men knew if they would survive when they went to serve our country.

In fact, nearly the entire Bob Evans dining room that’s filled with veterans every week knows several people who didn’t make it out.

“They laid down their lives,” said Connell.

“The unit I was with, there’s only five of us left,” said Redford.

Many have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Honoring them is what Memorial Day is about.

“Memorial Day is for our brothers and sisters who didn’t make it,” said Redford.

“Memorial Day, it’s remembrance,” said Tamburello.

“Everybody looks at it as a day off. It just don’t seem like that’s what it’s about. You know, enjoy it but also celebrate the people that give you the right to celebrate,” said Redford.

This Memorial Day, these veterans will pay their respects to our flag, and everyone who gave their lives to protect it.

“It means a lot to me. The flag, it means everything in the world to me,” said Connell.

“It means that a lot of people died for us, for our freedom,” said Anderson.

“I think we should never forget,” said Tamburello.

That’s why this group of our most brave gets together every week, united by their love for the United States.

“It feels like you’re with your family. It’s a family community,” said Anderson.

“I look forward to it every week,” said Redford.