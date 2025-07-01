Pasco County Schools say $8.5M in federal grants on hold

The Department of Education is reviewing several federal grants, as millions of dollars in educational funding for Florida schools are on hold.
A Pasco County Schools spokesperson told ABC Action News, the U.S. Department of Education has placed several federal grants under review.
The district estimates it could impact $8.5 million in funding for Pasco County Schools.
The U.S. Department of Education has placed several federal grants under programmatic review, holding anticipated funding for programs such as Title I, Part C, Title II, Title III (English Language Learners), Title IV (before and after school enrichment), Title V and Adult General Education. This could impact approximately $8.5 million in funding for Pasco County Schools.
We are proactively reviewing potential impacts and prioritizing services for students. Our commitment to supporting schools remains unchanged, and we will keep our community informed as we learn more.
Hillsborough County Schools said they have not received any official communication from the state regarding a delay in funding.
ABC Action News has reached out to other area school districts.
This is a developing story.
