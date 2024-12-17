Watch Now
Local nonprofit OnBikes gives away bicycles to Boys & Girls Club members

Children at the West Plant City Boys & Girls Club got an early Christmas surprise on Monday.
PLANT CITY, Fla. — After back-to-back hurricanes, linemen with TECO teamed up with a local non-profit organization to spread holiday joy.

On Monday, OnBikes, a Tampa-based non-profit organization, worked with TECO to give away 50 bicycles.

Children at West Plant City Boys & Girls Club received the bicycles for free.

"The wind going through your hair, riding down the street, you just feel as free as a bird, and they get to feel that now," said Mike Gonzalez, a TECO supervisor.

Shane Robinson, a fifth grader, said she can't wait to ride around with his friends.

"It’s kind of amazing because I was thinking about getting a bike for Christmas, but now that I got a bike I can go around. Christmas break is around the corner, so I’m going to be with my friends riding this new bike," said Shane Robinson who received a bicycle.

"I'm planning to go around my neighborhood, play with my friends and like go get snacks and stuff like that," he said.

Last week, more than 1,000 volunteers came to Amalie Arena to assemble more than 1,00 bikes to give out this holiday season.

After this Christmas, co-founder of OnBikes, Julius Tobin, said his organization has given out more than 18,000 bicycles over the past 13 years.

"We're allowing opportunities for these kids to get places or get to job interviews or just go explore; maybe they find a career opportunity they didn't know existed because before, they could only get as far as their feet could take them," he said.

He hopes these bikes spark a sense of freedom and encourage children to explore and realize endless possibilities.

For more information on OnBikes, visit their website.

