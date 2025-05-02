Local nonprofit hosts fashion show to raise money for adults with disabilities

TAMPA, Fla. — A fashion show will be held in Tampa to benefit adults who have disabilities.

On May 3, the Hive Inclusive Community is hosting its Beauty of Inclusion fashion show. The show will feature models and designers who have disabilities, and the money raised from the show will go toward building an affordable housing development for adults with disabilities.

"A truly inclusive space where our members can grow and thrive. The template looks like 50% of the individuals will be people with disabilities, but that inclusion comes from the other 50% being young people transitioning out of foster care, the elderly, and our veterans," said Tonya Woodlock, founder of Hive Inclusive Community.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at the Portico. Tickets are available here for those who'd like to attend.