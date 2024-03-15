Local hiring event looking to hire people on the spot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local hiring event is looking to potentially hire people on the spot.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), along with more than 40 transportation industry companies, will be hiring for multiple positions in Hillsborough, Hernando, and Polk Counties. Positions include maintenance technicians, equipment operators, engineers, sales representatives, project managers, and many more.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 20, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover.

Anyone looking to be qualified to be hired on the spot should fill out a pre-application by clicking here. All applications should be completed by Monday, March 18. After you register online, you will receive an email with a link to schedule an interview.

Anyone who attends the hiring event looking for a job should bring a valid ID and updated resumes.

Click here to learn more about the hiring event.