Local businesses providing free showers, charging stations after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Local businesses have announced free services, such as showers, shampoos, and meals, for community members who were affected by Hurricane Milton.
This list will be updated.
Crunch Fitness
Crunch Fitness is offering showers, charging stations, meals, and a place to re-energize both mentally and physically. The services are for both members and non-members. Here are all the locations across the Tampa Bay area offering services:
- Crunch Land O’Lakes
- Crunch Countryside
- Crunch Lakewood Ranch
- Crunch Bee Ridge
- Crunch West Bradenton
- Crunch Wesley Chapel
- Crunch Channelside
- Crunch Bloomingdale
- Crunch Tampa Palms
- Crunch Hillsborough
- Crunch Riverview
- Crunch Lakeland
- Crunch Stuart
- Crunch Palm Beach Gardens
- Crunch West Melbourne
- Crunch Wickham
- Crunch Altamonte Springs
- Crunch Belle Isle
- Crunch Kissimmee
- Crunch East Colonial
- Crunch Poinciana
- Crunch Lake Nona
- Crunch Winter Garden
- Crunch Winter Springs
- Crunch Boy Scout
- Crunch Six Mile
- Crunch Cape Coral
Fantastic Sams
Fantastic Sams is offering free shampoos to those without access to water. To take advantage of the offer, simply call your local Fantastic Sams salon to schedule a visit.
