Local businesses providing free showers, charging stations after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Local businesses have announced free services, such as showers, shampoos, and meals, for community members who were affected by Hurricane Milton.

This list will be updated.

Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness is offering showers, charging stations, meals, and a place to re-energize both mentally and physically. The services are for both members and non-members. Here are all the locations across the Tampa Bay area offering services:



Crunch Land O’Lakes

Crunch Countryside

Crunch Lakewood Ranch

Crunch Bee Ridge

Crunch West Bradenton

Crunch Wesley Chapel

Crunch Channelside

Crunch Bloomingdale

Crunch Tampa Palms

Crunch Hillsborough

Crunch Riverview

Crunch Lakeland

Crunch Stuart

Crunch Palm Beach Gardens

Crunch West Melbourne

Crunch Wickham

Crunch Altamonte Springs

Crunch Belle Isle

Crunch Kissimmee

Crunch East Colonial

Crunch Poinciana

Crunch Lake Nona

Crunch Winter Garden

Crunch Winter Springs

Crunch Boy Scout

Crunch Six Mile

Crunch Cape Coral

Fantastic Sams

Fantastic Sams is offering free shampoos to those without access to water. To take advantage of the offer, simply call your local Fantastic Sams salon to schedule a visit.