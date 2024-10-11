Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local businesses providing free showers, charging stations after Hurricane Milton

Showerhead Rule
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. President Joe Biden's administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Showerhead Rule
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Local businesses have announced free services, such as showers, shampoos, and meals, for community members who were affected by Hurricane Milton.

This list will be updated.

Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness is offering showers, charging stations, meals, and a place to re-energize both mentally and physically. The services are for both members and non-members. Here are all the locations across the Tampa Bay area offering services:

  • Crunch Land O’Lakes
  • Crunch Countryside
  • Crunch Lakewood Ranch
  • Crunch Bee Ridge
  • Crunch West Bradenton
  • Crunch Wesley Chapel
  • Crunch Channelside
  • Crunch Bloomingdale
  • Crunch Tampa Palms
  • Crunch Hillsborough
  • Crunch Riverview
  • Crunch Lakeland
  • Crunch Stuart
  • Crunch Palm Beach Gardens
  • Crunch West Melbourne
  • Crunch Wickham
  • Crunch Altamonte Springs
  • Crunch Belle Isle
  • Crunch Kissimmee
  • Crunch East Colonial
  • Crunch Poinciana
  • Crunch Lake Nona
  • Crunch Winter Garden
  • Crunch Winter Springs
  • Crunch Boy Scout
  • Crunch Six Mile
  • Crunch Cape Coral

Fantastic Sams

Fantastic Sams is offering free shampoos to those without access to water. To take advantage of the offer, simply call your local Fantastic Sams salon to schedule a visit.

Multiple rescued in NW Lakeland after historic flooding from Hurricane Milton.

Multiple rescued in NW Lakeland after historic flooding from Hurricane Milton

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.