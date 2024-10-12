LIST: Feeding Tampa Bay mobile pantry sites for Saturday, October 12

Feeding Tampa Bay has set up several mobile pantry sites for Saturday, October 12 to help those in need after Hurricane Milton.
Highlands Mobile Pantry at Lake Placid
- 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL 33852
- Saturday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect boxes of assorted groceries given out in a drive-thru style fashion.
Manatee Mobile Pantry at Palmetto Boys & Girls Club
- 1600 10th St W, Palmetto, FL 34221
- Saturday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect meals in a drive-thru style distribution.
Pinellas Mobile Pantry at Trade Winds Resort
- 5500 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706
- Saturday, October 12 from 8:30 to 10:340 am
- WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect meals in a drive-thru style distribution.
Trinity Cafe Nebraska - To-go Meal Distribution
- 2801 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
- Saturday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect to-go meals in walk-up or drive-up distribution.
Hillsborough Mobile Pantry at Causeway Center
- 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619
- Saturday, October 12 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect assorted groceries in a drive-thru style fashion.
Click here to learn more.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers joined neighbors helping to rescue people living in the Pemberton Creek area on Friday, as flood waters continued to rise.
Flooding in Pemberton Creek following Hurricane Milton