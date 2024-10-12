LIST: Feeding Tampa Bay mobile pantry sites for Saturday, October 12

Feeding Tampa Bay has set up several mobile pantry sites for Saturday, October 12 to help those in need after Hurricane Milton.

Highlands Mobile Pantry at Lake Placid



125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL 33852

Saturday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect boxes of assorted groceries given out in a drive-thru style fashion.

Manatee Mobile Pantry at Palmetto Boys & Girls Club



1600 10th St W, Palmetto, FL 34221

Saturday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect meals in a drive-thru style distribution.

Pinellas Mobile Pantry at Trade Winds Resort



5500 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

Saturday, October 12 from 8:30 to 10:340 am

WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect meals in a drive-thru style distribution.

Trinity Cafe Nebraska - To-go Meal Distribution



2801 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Saturday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect to-go meals in walk-up or drive-up distribution.

Hillsborough Mobile Pantry at Causeway Center



3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619

Saturday, October 12 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Guests can expect assorted groceries in a drive-thru style fashion.

