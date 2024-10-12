LIST: Feeding Tampa Bay mobile pantry sites

Feeding Tampa Bay has set up several mobile pantry sites for Monday, October 14 to help those in need after Hurricane Milton.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

Causeway Center

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 6600 Madison St, New Port Richey

Baycare Health System

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 2985 Drew St, Clearwater

Lake Gibson Middle School

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 6901 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland

Bayside Community Church

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 15800 FL-64, Bradenton



