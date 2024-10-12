LIST: Feeding Tampa Bay mobile pantry sites

Feeding Tampa Bay has set up several mobile pantry sites for Monday, October 14 to help those in need after Hurricane Milton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
- Causeway Center
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 6600 Madison St, New Port Richey
- Baycare Health System
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 2985 Drew St, Clearwater
- Lake Gibson Middle School
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 6901 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland
- Bayside Community Church
- 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- 15800 FL-64, Bradenton
With thousands still without power in South Florida, TECO is continuing to work day and night on getting the lights back on. "We know how frustrating it is, how inconvenient it is not to have power, and so the team is really committed to the cause," says CEO Archie Collins.
TECO asks for patience as thousands still wait for power to come back on