Lawn watering restrictions in multiple Tampa Bay counties effective today

On Nov. 14, a water shortage was declared in multiple Tampa Bay counties, causing certain restrictions to go into place for residents.

Starting Dec. 1, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties will go down to a once-per-week lawn watering limit. This is due to Tampa Bay Water being unable to fully refill the 15-billion-gallon C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in the summer due to the low rainfall.

According to the board, rainfall during the summer rainy season was lower than average, and water levels in the district's resources, "like aquifers, rivers and lakes," are starting to decline. The shortage order prohibits "wasteful and unnecessary" water use.

Tampa Bay Water said the region was entering a Stage 1 water shortage back in October after rainfall totals averaged 8.3 inches below average.

For more information on the shortage, including a full schedule of lawn watering days and times, click here.