Water shortage declared in multiple Tampa Bay counties, limiting lawn watering

TAMPA, Fla. — A water shortage was declared in multiple Tampa Bay counties on Tuesday, causing certain restrictions to go into place for residents.

Dry conditions throughout the area, coupled with heightening water supply concerns, led the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board to declare a Modified Phase 1 Water Shortage.

According to the board, rainfall during the summer rainy season was lower than average, and water levels in the district's resources, "like aquifers, rivers and lakes," are starting to decline. The shortage order prohibits "wasteful and unnecessary" water use.

The restrictions will apply to the following areas from Nov. 21, 2023, to July 1, 2024.



Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties

The City of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County

The portion of Gasparilla Island in Lee County

Twice-per-week lawn watering schedules will not be impacted except in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, which will go down to a once-per-week limit starting Dec. 1. This is due to Tampa Bay Water being unable to fully refill the 15-billion-gallon C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in the summer due to the low rainfall.

Tampa Bay Water said the region was entering a Stage 1 water shortage back in October after rainfall totals averaged 8.3 inches below average.

For more information on the shortage, including a full schedule of lawn watering days and times, click here.