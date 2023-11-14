Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water shortage declared in multiple Tampa Bay counties, limiting lawn watering

Water shortage
Southwest Florida Water Management District
Water shortage
Posted at 10:53 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 11:06:58-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A water shortage was declared in multiple Tampa Bay counties on Tuesday, causing certain restrictions to go into place for residents.

Dry conditions throughout the area, coupled with heightening water supply concerns, led the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board to declare a Modified Phase 1 Water Shortage.

According to the board, rainfall during the summer rainy season was lower than average, and water levels in the district's resources, "like aquifers, rivers and lakes," are starting to decline. The shortage order prohibits "wasteful and unnecessary" water use.

The restrictions will apply to the following areas from Nov. 21, 2023, to July 1, 2024.

  • Citrus
  • DeSoto
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • Sumter
  • Portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties
  • The City of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County
  • The portion of Gasparilla Island in Lee County

Twice-per-week lawn watering schedules will not be impacted except in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, which will go down to a once-per-week limit starting Dec. 1. This is due to Tampa Bay Water being unable to fully refill the 15-billion-gallon C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in the summer due to the low rainfall.
Tampa Bay Water said the region was entering a Stage 1 water shortage back in October after rainfall totals averaged 8.3 inches below average.

For more information on the shortage, including a full schedule of lawn watering days and times, click here.

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | November 14, 8am

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.