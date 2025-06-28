Labelle man killed, woman seriously injured in Highlands rollover crash: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Labelle man was killed, and a woman was seriously injured on June 27 after a rollover crash in Highlands County, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 36-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck southbound on U.S. Highway 27, north of Archibold Road at about 5:41 p.m.
The truck then entered the median, rotated and overturned.
The driver was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
The 44-year-old female passenger, also from Labelle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
