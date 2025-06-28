Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Labelle man killed, woman seriously injured in Highlands rollover crash: FHP

FHP Florida Highway Patrol Durano 1
Florida Highway Patrol<br/>
FHP Florida Highway Patrol Durano 1
Posted

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Labelle man was killed, and a woman was seriously injured on June 27 after a rollover crash in Highlands County, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 36-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck southbound on U.S. Highway 27, north of Archibold Road at about 5:41 p.m.

The truck then entered the median, rotated and overturned.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

The 44-year-old female passenger, also from Labelle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Pinellas County wakes up to storm damage after tornado rips through the area

The tornado ripped off roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris throughout the area, but thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

People across Pinellas County waking up to storm damage

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.