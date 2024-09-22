Kidical Mass Bike Ride encourages people to find alternate ways of getting around Tampa

- On Sunday, cyclists rode in Tampa's inaugural Kidical Mass Bike Ride.
- The purpose of the event was to encourage people to find alternate ways of getting around Tampa, not just in a car.
- The Tampa Sidewalk Stompers organized the event in conjunction with World Car Free Day.
- ABC Action News Reporter JJ Burton caught up with organizers to learn more about the purpose behind the event.
"You're going to see a big improvement to traffic flow in this area,"
Nearly $865 million later and the new Howard Frankland bridge is entering its final phase of construction.
Howard Frankland Bridge nearing completion of construction