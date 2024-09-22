Watch Now
Kidical Mass Bike Ride encourages people to find alternate ways of getting around Tampa

  • On Sunday, cyclists rode in Tampa's inaugural Kidical Mass Bike Ride.
  • The purpose of the event was to encourage people to find alternate ways of getting around Tampa, not just in a car.
  • The Tampa Sidewalk Stompers organized the event in conjunction with World Car Free Day.
  • ABC Action News Reporter JJ Burton caught up with organizers to learn more about the purpose behind the event.

