July 4th fireworks across Florida: where to celebrate with a bang

If you're looking for the perfect spots to watch dazzling fireworks this 4th of July, here's where you can go to enjoy the spectacular displays:
July 3
- Clearwater
- Bayshore Ballpark, 601 N Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765, after the Threshers game
- Madeira Beach
- Madeira Beach Recreation Department, 200 Rex Pl, Madeira Beach, FL 33708, 9 p.m.
- Dunedin
- TD ballpark, 373 Douglas Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698, 9:15 p.m.
- Lakeland
- Lake Mirror Amphitheater, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801, 9 p.m.
- Sarasota
- Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, FL 34235, 9 p.m.
July 4
- Tampa, "Boom by the Bay"
- "Boom by the Bay," Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607, 9 p.m.
- Hillsborough Fairgrounds, 4800 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610, 9 p.m.
- Clearwater
- Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33756, 9:15 p.m.
- Treasure Island
- Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island, 9 p.m.
- Largo
- Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr, Largo, FL 33771, 9 p.m.
- Safety Harbor
- Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, 105 Veterans Memorial Ln, Safety Harbor, FL 34695, 9 p.m.
- Winter Haven
- Legoland, 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884, 9 p.m.
- Haines City
- "Thunder on the Ridge," Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City, FL 33844, 9:15 p.m.
- Plant City
- Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd, Plant City, FL 33563, 9:15 p.m.
- Lake Wales
- Lake Wales Park, 201 W Central Avenue. Lake Wales, FL 33853, 9 p.m.
- Sarasota
- "Bayfront Park Spectacular," Bayfront Park, 5 Bayfront Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236, 9 p.m.
- Venice
- Venice Fishing Pier, 1600 Harbor Dr S, Venice, FL 34285, 9 p.m.
- Wesley Chapel
- Avalon Park, 33613 FL-54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, 9 p.m.
- Brooksville
- Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St, Brooksville, FL 34601, 9 p.m.
- Zolfo Springs
- "4th of July Jubilee," Pioneer Park, 6799 Pinehurst Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34606, 9 p.m.
- Avon Park
- "4th of July on Main Street," Avon Park, 310 W Main St, Avon Park, FL 33825, 9 p.m.
- Arcadia
- "Freedom Fest," Turner Park, 2250 NE Roan Street, Arcadia, FL 34266, 9 p.m.
- Bradenton & Palmetto
- Green Bridge, 101 8th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221, 9 p.m.
- Siesta Key
- Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242, 9 p.m.
- St. Pete
- St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 9 p.m.
- Tarpon Springs
- Fred Howard Park, 1700 Sunset Dr, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, 9 p.m.
