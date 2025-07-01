Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 4-6

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (7/4)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Boats decorated in red, white and blue will compete for the most patriotic.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Enjoy waterfront views for a major fireworks displays.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1413 Main St, Sarasota

Cost: $25

Info: Find outdoor grilling, backyard games and more.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $12.95

Info: Celebrate the night with fireworks and a boat parade.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City

Cost: Free

Info: This festive event will feature fireworks, live entertainment and food vendors.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 100 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Cost: $36.05

Info: Enjoy an open bar, small bites and live performers.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Find a circus show, classic carnival games and more.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 801 Riverside Drive, Palmetto

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the holiday with live music and food trucks.

Things to do this Saturday (7/5)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 36750 U.S. Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor

Cost: $25

Info: Watch a spectacular fireworks show and receive a complimentary drink.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy hot dogs with all kinds of toppings along with free beer and live music.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 140 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Sample food from over 40 vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (7/6)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Watch the iconic 1986 film in theaters.

Multiday events

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven

Cost: $79

Info: Enjoy a DJ dance party and a fireworks show with your favorite Lego characters.

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: $55

Info: Enjoy choreographed dances and a fireworks show.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Get a taste of global Asian dishes, desserts and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa

Cost: $42-$52

Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.