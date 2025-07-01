Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 4-6

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (7/4)
July 4th Boat Parade
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Boats decorated in red, white and blue will compete for the most patriotic.
Star Spangled Sparkman
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Enjoy waterfront views for a major fireworks displays.
4th of July Terrace Party
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1413 Main St, Sarasota
Cost: $25
Info: Find outdoor grilling, backyard games and more.
July 4th Freedom Fest
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $12.95
Info: Celebrate the night with fireworks and a boat parade.
Thunder on the Ridge
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City
Cost: Free
Info: This festive event will feature fireworks, live entertainment and food vendors.
4th of July Pool Party at Aloft
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 100 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
Cost: $36.05
Info: Enjoy an open bar, small bites and live performers.
Star-Spangled Spectacular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Find a circus show, classic carnival games and more.
Palmetto Fourth Fest
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 801 Riverside Drive, Palmetto
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the holiday with live music and food trucks.
Things to do this Saturday (7/5)
Fireworks Show at Innisbrook Resort
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 36750 U.S. Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor
Cost: $25
Info: Watch a spectacular fireworks show and receive a complimentary drink.
Hot Dog Day at The Bazaar
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy hot dogs with all kinds of toppings along with free beer and live music.
Suncoast Largest Food Truck Festival
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 140 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Sample food from over 40 vendors.
Things to do this Sunday (7/6)
"Top Gun" at Tampa Theatre
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the iconic 1986 film in theaters.
Multiday events
Red, White and Boom at Legoland Florida
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven
Cost: $79
Info: Enjoy a DJ dance party and a fireworks show with your favorite Lego characters.
4th of July at Busch Gardens
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: $55
Info: Enjoy choreographed dances and a fireworks show.
Saigon Night Market
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Get a taste of global Asian dishes, desserts and more.
Hannibal Buress at Funny Bone Comedy Club
When: Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
Cost: $42-$52
Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.
