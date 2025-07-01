Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 4-6

Fourth of July festivities, Saigon Night Market and free things to do
A fan watches a Fourth of July fireworks display after a baseball game
Charlie Riedel/AP
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/4)

July 4th Boat Parade

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Boats decorated in red, white and blue will compete for the most patriotic.

Star Spangled Sparkman

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Enjoy waterfront views for a major fireworks displays.

4th of July Terrace Party

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1413 Main St, Sarasota
Cost: $25
Info: Find outdoor grilling, backyard games and more.

July 4th Freedom Fest

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $12.95
Info: Celebrate the night with fireworks and a boat parade.

Thunder on the Ridge

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City
Cost: Free
Info: This festive event will feature fireworks, live entertainment and food vendors.

4th of July Pool Party at Aloft

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 100 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
Cost: $36.05
Info: Enjoy an open bar, small bites and live performers.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Find a circus show, classic carnival games and more.

Palmetto Fourth Fest

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 801 Riverside Drive, Palmetto
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the holiday with live music and food trucks.

Things to do this Saturday (7/5)

Fireworks Show at Innisbrook Resort

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 36750 U.S. Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor
Cost: $25
Info: Watch a spectacular fireworks show and receive a complimentary drink.

Hot Dog Day at The Bazaar

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy hot dogs with all kinds of toppings along with free beer and live music.

Suncoast Largest Food Truck Festival

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 140 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Sample food from over 40 vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (7/6)

"Top Gun" at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the iconic 1986 film in theaters.

Multiday events

Red, White and Boom at Legoland Florida

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven
Cost: $79
Info: Enjoy a DJ dance party and a fireworks show with your favorite Lego characters.

4th of July at Busch Gardens

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: $55
Info: Enjoy choreographed dances and a fireworks show.

Saigon Night Market

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Get a taste of global Asian dishes, desserts and more.

Hannibal Buress at Funny Bone Comedy Club

When: Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
Cost: $42-$52
Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

