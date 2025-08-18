News to Know for August 18

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Monday again—did you have a good weekend? We're still trying to catch up on sleep after a busy weekend. School may be back in session, but there's still time for fun, no? Speaking of, if you were looking for something to do this upcoming weekend, look no further: Elev8 in Tampa is launching a new music series. Starting Aug. 22, every Friday will feature local bands in the dining room for the next three months in what they're calling Elev8 Live. With bowling, mini golf and more, it's just one more thing to do at the family entertainment center.

News to Know

A family fights for justice after a DUI crash kills their son: Initially listed as an "unknown" victim, Anthony Pivacek’s family is determined to ensure he’s not forgotten, and more than a year later, they’re still waiting for accountability.

The Tampa Police Department resolves a standoff: After several hours of negotiations and street closures, officers said they took an armed man into custody early Monday morning.



A Riverview woman alleges excessive force in a traffic stop arrest: Sandra Zikry claims a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy used excessive force on her in an incident that happened several weeks ago.

Actor Terence Stamp from early Superman films dies at 87: The London-born Stamp started his film career with 1962's seafaring "Billy Budd," for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a warm and muggy start to the day, with highs in the low to mid 90s into the afternoon and evening. Skies start dry before scattered showers and storms fill in.

Susan Solves It

A federal rule limiting overdraft fees has been overturned by lawmakers, leaving consumers vulnerable to high charges while financial institutions continue to profit. ABC Action News reporter Susan El Khoury advises considering declining optional overdraft protection and setting up account alerts for low balances.

Things to Do this Monday, August 18

Amp up your fitness with an energizing MADabolic workout on the lawn.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Transform your routine with a high-energy HIIT workout in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Get spooked with a haunted history tour in Safety Harbor.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 737 Main Street, Safety Harbor Cost: $30



