Susan Solves It: Overdraft fee protections

- A federal rule limiting overdraft fees has been overturned by lawmakers, leaving consumers vulnerable to high charges while financial institutions continue to profit.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises considering declining optional overdraft protection and setting up account alerts for low balances.
From karate kid to karate champion: New Port Richey teen represents Team USA
It’s been a summer filled with kicking, punching and winning for Jacob Little. He just won a handful of medals in Sweden representing Team USA, putting his hometown of New Port Richey on the map internationally.
