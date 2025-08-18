Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Overdraft fee protections

A federal rule limiting overdraft fees has been overturned by lawmakers, leaving consumers vulnerable to high charges while financial institutions continue to profit.
Susan Solves It: Overdraft Fee Protections
overdraft
Posted
  • A federal rule limiting overdraft fees has been overturned by lawmakers, leaving consumers vulnerable to high charges while financial institutions continue to profit.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises considering declining optional overdraft protection and setting up account alerts for low balances.

From karate kid to karate champion: New Port Richey teen represents Team USA

It’s been a summer filled with kicking, punching and winning for Jacob Little. He just won a handful of medals in Sweden representing Team USA, putting his hometown of New Port Richey on the map internationally.

From karate kid to karate champion, New Port Richey teen represents Team USA

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.