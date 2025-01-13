Insurance roundup: Possible condo special session, lower insurance on new builds, rates drop in Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. — We are continuing to cover the price of paradise and the state of insurance with the top insurance headlines for the week.
1. DESANTIS ON CONDO REFORM
- Pressure is mounting on Florida lawmakers to address the rising costs for condo owners.
- A special session of the legislature could potentially provide a solution.
The Florida House, Senate, and governor cannot agree on the necessary actions.Lawmakers search for answers for Condo issues
2. LOWER INSURANCE RATES ON NEW BUILDS
- A Florida-based insurance company is offering a new program of lower premiums to buyers of newly constructed homes.
"This program is for new home construction, and it's an embedded program that is sold through the builder," Melissa Burt DeVriese, the president of Security First Insurance, said.Why new homes could be affordable solution to insurance costs
2. TAMPA BAY AREA AGENT SEEING RATES DROP
- One Tampa Bay insurance agent is seeing issurance rates coming down.
- He said he is seeing the drop in the last 60 days.
See my full report on Wednesday.Tampa Bay agent seeing rates drop
Riverview homeowner Sirrita Rubiano faces financial strain over a vinyl fence damaged during Hurricane Milton, which she believes belongs to her community.
Woman claims she was told to fix community fence damaged by Hurricane Milton