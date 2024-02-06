Watch Now
IHOP partners with Feeding Tampa Bay to address food insecurity

Posted at 8:26 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 08:26:35-05

IHOP is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to address food insecurity through a new brand-wide effort.

The restaurant chain announced the launch of Stacking Up Joy on Feb. 1, which will invite guests to donate while visiting participating West Central Florida locations.

For every dollar donated during the month of February, five meals will be supplied to those in need.

"Giving back to others on a national and local scale is part of IHOP’s 65-year-old heritage, from providing for people experiencing food insecurity and the many individual efforts in supporting smiles," the announcement said.

To find a list of participating locations, click here.

