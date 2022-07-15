Appeals court sides with Dunedin after city fined man $30K for uncut grass

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the City of Dunedin on Thursday and ruled that fining a homeowner nearly $30,000 for not cutting his grass does not violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on levying excessive fines.

This affirmed a lower court ruling against Dunedin homeowner James Ficken.

In a statement, Institute for Justice Attorney Ari Bargil, who argued the case on behalf of Ficken, said the decision "will further embolden cities like Dunedin to impose crippling financial penalties against unsuspecting residents."

“The court’s ruling accepted the argument that the Constitution provides no protection from the imposition of limitless fines, assessed without notice, that can reach thousands, if not millions of dollars—even for trivial things like tall grass. It should be clear that fining a man into foreclosure for letting his grass get too long is disproportionate to that offense. We’re hopeful that the full appeals court will see this case for what it is and throw out this decision," Bargil said.

The opinion of the court states, "Ficken's claims fail because state law provided him adequate process and the fine was not unconstitutionally excessive where state law permitted a fine of up to $500 a day for municipal-ordinance violations. We affirm the summary judgment in favor of the City."

We've contacted the City of Dunedin for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Read the full opinion below.

