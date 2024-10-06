Hurricane Milton: What's open, what's closed in the Tampa Bay area

As Hurricane Milton continues to develop, see what roads, bridges, businesses, and other facilities are closing. This list will be updated and is separated by county.

CITRUS COUNTY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough County Tax Collector offices will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 7th and remain closed through Wednesday, October 9th.

Tampa Bay History Center will be closed on Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th.

HERNANDO COUNTY

All district offices will be closed on Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee Clerk's Office will be closed on Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th.

PASCO COUNTY

All recreation complexes, including Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, will be closed starting Monday, October 7th until further notice.

Parks will be closed beginning Tuesday, October 8th at 5 p.m.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Pinellas County Tax Collector offices will be closed Monday, October 7th through Thursday, October 10th.

Department of Health (DOH) Pinellas offices will be closed on Monday, October 7th and remain closed until further notice.

All county parks and preserves will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport



The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced that all Allegiant flights are canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

POLK COUNTY

SARASOTA COUNTY