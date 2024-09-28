HURRICANE HELENE: What schools will be open/closed on Monday, Sept 30

Some schools around the Tampa Bay area are still closed as recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Helene.

Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures:

Citrus County

Schools will be OPEN Monday with a few changes. Some students will not be in their normal classrooms due to water damage. Click here to see the plans.

DeSoto County

Schools reopened Friday, September 27th.

Hardee County

Schools reopened Friday, September 27th.

Hernando County

No updates provided.

Highlands County

Schools reopened Friday, September 27th.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Public Schools announced schools will be OPEN Monday.

Manatee County

Schools will be OPEN Monday, according to the school district's website.

Pasco County

The school district's website states that all schools will be OPEN Monday, EXCEPT for West Pasco Education Academy. There will be separate communications sent to parents about reopening plans for that school.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County schools will be OPEN Monday for all schools EXCEPT Gulf Beaches Elementary, Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 and Disston Academy. Those will remain closed for students until Wednesday, October 2nd, the school's website states.

Polk County

Schools will be OPEN Monday, according to polkschoolsfl.com.

Sarasota County

Officials announced that all traditional and public schools in the county will be OPEN Monday.

This list will be updated as more information is provided.