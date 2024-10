Hurricane evacuation shuttle will be available Tuesday for residents in evacuation zones

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has announced a shuttle system for residents in evacuation zones.

Check if an order is in place in your countyhere.

Residents can call 800-729-3413 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. if they need assistance to a shelter.

This is the Hurricane Evacuation Charter Bus Schedule for October 8 provided by the Florida Division of Emergency Management:

Pinellas County

Bus #1 Pinellas County

A- St Pete Beach Community Center (7701 Boca Ciega Dr, St Pete

Beach, FL) 7 a.m. to 9: 30 a.m. B- Winn-Dixie (15200 Municipal Dr, Maderia Beach, FL) 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. C- Church of the Isles- Parking Lot (200 24th Ave N, Indian Rocks Beach, FL) 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bus #2: Clearwater Beach, Clearwater Beach Island

A- Clearwater Beach Parking Lot (180 S Gulfview BLVD, Clearwater, FL) 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. B- Clearwater Publix Super Market (200 Island Way, Clearwater, FL) 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bus #3: North Pinellas County

A- Winn-Dixie (1171 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL) 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. B- Publix (902 Curley Rd, Dunedin, FL) 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bus #4: Central Pinellas County

A- Publix (619 S Ft Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Publix (13031 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL) 09:30-11:00am

Bus #5: Southern Pinellas County

A- Publix (5577 Park St, St Petersburg, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Walmart (3501 34th St S, St Petersburg, FL) 09:30-11:00am



Pasco County

Bus #7: West Pasco County

A- Winn-Dixie (14134 US-19, Hudson, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Walmart (8701 US-19, Port Richey, FL) 09:30-11:00am C- Walmart (1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL) 11:00-12:30pm

Bus #8: Central Pasco County

A- Publix (7830 Land O’Lakes BLVD, Land O’ Lakes, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Publix (2121 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes, FL) 09:30-11:00am

Bus #9: East Pasco County

A- Walmart (12650 US-301, Dade City, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Winn-Dixie (36348 State Rd 54, Zephyrhills, FL) 09:30-11:00am



Hillsborough County

Bus #10: Northwest Hillsborough/Tampa

A- Winn-Dixie (13016 Race Track Road, Tampa, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- ALDI (10419 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL) 09:30-11:00am

Bus #11: City of Tampa

A- Publix (2724 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Publix (2401 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL) 09:30-11:00am C- Publix (4315 W Gandy BLVD, Tampa, FL) 11:00-12:30pm

Bus #12: City of Tampa

A- Publix (6001 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Publix (1105 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL) 09:30-11:00am

Bus #13: City of Tampa

A- Publix (11502 N 53rd St, Temple Terrace, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Publix (5450 E Busch BLVD, Temple Terrace, FL) 09:30-11:00am

Bus #14: South-Central Hillsborough County

A- Winn-Dixie (6929 US-301, Riverview, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Publix (13154 US-301, Riverview, FL) 09:30-11:00am C- Winn-Dixie (1023 S Tamiami Trail, Ruskin, FL) 11:00-12:30pm

Bus #15: Eastern Hillsborough County

A- Publix (2515 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City, FL) 07:00-09:30am B- Winn-Dixie (205 W Alexander St, Plant City, FL) 09:30-11:00am