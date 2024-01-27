Watch Now
Gulfport residents disappointed after a colorful dog mural vandalized

Posted at 9:22 PM, Jan 26, 2024
GULFPORT, Fla. — Gulfport residents are disappointed after learning someone vandalized a colorful mural at a local business.

In the evening hours of Jan. 23, someone vandalized the mural.

The vandalism happened at Stormrunners Tavern on Beach Blvd. South in Gulfport. The tavern is expected to open in April.

"It used to look great. I don't know why anyone would destroy it like that's really dumb. It looked really beautiful and colorful before unless someone was having a bad day and came by and decided to ruin everyone else's day, I guess," said Mimi Bach, who was visiting Gulfport.

Michael Przybycin is a partner with Stormrunners Tavern. He said the business is in the process of renovations.

Local artists including Alex Clawson painted the dog mural on the business's fence about a month ago.

"I immediately drove out there and realized it was a vandalism situation where someone just happened to paint over all of our murals of brightly colored and vibrant dogs that we had on the fence and beyond the fencing inside the property by the Tiki bar as well," said Przybycin.

Clawson is working to fix the damage. The mural features the faces of people's pets.

"The support has been tremendous from the community, and it was just disheartening to see that happen but a real testament to the community and how much they're embracing us coming there," said Przybycin.

Przybycin said The Gulfport Police Department is investigating the vandalism.

"Was it a crime of opportunity? Was it someone who doesn't want to see us there or I mean, I even heard maybe it was a cat lover, we've heard it all," he added.

