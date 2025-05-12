Gas prices in Tampa drop over 20 cents in the last week, GasBuddy reports

TAMPA, Fla. — The average gas prices in Tampa have fallen 21.6 cents in the last week, averaging $2.89 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Tampa listed gas at $2.67 per gallon, while the most expensive was listed at $3.29 per gallon.

GasBuddy said the national average is also down, falling 4.2 cents and averaging $3.08 per gallon.

On May 12, 2021, the average gas price in Tampa was $2.84 per gallon.