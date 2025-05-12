Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas prices in Tampa drop over 20 cents in the last week, GasBuddy reports

gas pump.png
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
gas pump.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The average gas prices in Tampa have fallen 21.6 cents in the last week, averaging $2.89 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Tampa listed gas at $2.67 per gallon, while the most expensive was listed at $3.29 per gallon.

GasBuddy said the national average is also down, falling 4.2 cents and averaging $3.08 per gallon.

On May 12, 2021, the average gas price in Tampa was $2.84 per gallon.


“It's a little nerve-wracking.”
Condo residents voice their concerns after substantial concrete cracks forced an evacuation of a condo building on Sand Key.

Construction crews continued to stabilize condo on Sand Key after crack found in parking garage: CPD

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.