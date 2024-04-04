Gaither High freshman Shelby Langford wins national grant to boost FFA program

TAMPA, Fla. — Where some people see weeds and detritus, Shelby Langford sees the future.

"This is where I hope to build my fodder farm," said the freshman at Gaither High School.

The 14-year-old is standing in the remains of a sad old greenhouse at the Tampa school, part of a once-robust FFA program that is now being reborn by talented students and teachers.

Shelby wants to build a hydroponic fodder farm there that will produce healthy food for livestock at the school, a practical learning tool that will also teach students about the importance of knowing where and how your food is cultivated.

And now, Shelby has the money to do so—$4,300, as a matter of fact.

The National FFA Organization awarded an FFA Alumni, and Supporters Give Back To Your Roots Grant to the Gaither FFA Alumni Chapter.

With a passion for her project and a whole lot of smarts, Shelby spearheaded the grant. Her mother, Marisa Langford, also a Gaither FFA Alumni member, submitted the grant authored by Shelby.

Agriscience advisor Nicole Rice, who's been instrumental in injecting life into the FFA program, wishes she had 100 Shelbys in her FFA program, which is not always the easiest sell these days.

"If you ask a kid where their bacon comes from, a lot of them can't answer the question," said Rice. "So when you get young kids like Shelby, and they're eager to learn, and they want to pursue a career in AG, I'll do anything I can to support her."

For more on the Gaither High FFA program, and ways you can help, go here.