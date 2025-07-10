Former teacher, Port Charlotte basketball coach, charged with production of child porn: CCSO

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said a former Punta Gorda teacher and Port Charlotte basketball coach was indicted on federal pornography charges.

CCSO said the investigation into 36-year-old Dagoberto Pena began in April after a parent reported inappropriate conversations between Pena and her child.

The Punta Gorda Police Department then started an investigation and obtained search warrants, which found graphic images, text messages and videos between Pena and three minors.

CCSO said that as a basketball coach at Charlotte High School, Pena offered victims free private training sessions and expensive gifts. This would escalate into sexual relationships between Pena and the victims.

Deputies said Pena was arrested on April 29, and on July 10, he was federally indicted with charges of production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

ABC Action News is using his mugshot because of the suspect's former roles as a teacher and a coach who is facing charges for production of child porn.

CCSO encourages anyone with information or anyone who feels their child may have also been a victim to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

