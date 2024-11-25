FloridaRAMA brings unique twist to celebrating Christmas in Sunshine State

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — FloridaRAMA is celebrating the Christmas season the best way they know how— wild and wacky.

Sarah Hardin, FloridaRAMA Marketing Manager, says when you enter, don’t look for Santa, Rudolph or Frosty.

"So Unchant is Christmas with a Florida Twist, very Florida-style holiday celebration,” said Hardin.

“We have ginger bird houses and holiday scavenger hunts going on,” said Hardin. “Our motel pool has frozen over, it has become a gravity defying ice skating rink.”

Around every corner there is a Florida-themed Christmas tree, from rubber duckies to seashells and shrimp.

“So where else can you see a shrimp-shaped Christmas tree? Very Florida and I don’t think Christmas ever tasted so good,” said Hardin.

It wouldn’t be a Florida-themed Christmas without gators wearing Santa hats and sharks swimming through twinkling lights.

“Very mystical, very underwater feeling for Christmas, very Florida,” said Hardin.

More than 75 artists contributed to the display. Many of those artists are from right here in Tampa Bay, like Paul LeRoy.

“I did an outer space wreath on one of the bathrooms so you can’t miss that,” said LeRoy.

LeRoy and Sarah were especially proud to show off the new Sugar Coat Disco Room.

“There’s a wall of 10,000 spoons in here and one of them is magical. So a great engaging way to explore the room a little bit more,” said Hardin.

From Nov. 29 to Jan. 5 these artists will also have their work for sale in the lobby. They call it Deck the Walls.

“There’s lots of local artists and I love all the other artists I’m in there with I like to be in good company,” said LeRoy.

Unchant is on display from now until January 13 For more information, click here.