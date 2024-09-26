Watch Now
Florida man uninjured after tractor-trailer crashes into guardrail

A tractor-trailer's driver was uninjured after it crashed into a guardrail Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the 45-year-old Ruskin man was driving the tractor-trailer south on I-75, north of SR-60, when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The vehicle then rotated, jackknifed and entered the center median before colliding with the guardrail.

FHP said due to a fuel leak, several travel lanes are currently blocked, so drivers should expect delays.

