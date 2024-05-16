TAMPA, Fla. — Florida has one of the highest rates of ovarian cancer in the nation, and to make matters worse, ovarian cancer is the deadliest form of cancer that affects women.

“We wanted to know why she got this,” said Stephanie. Stephanie’s Mother died from ovarian cancer in 2011.

“It’s a cancer that originates from the female organs such as the ovary, fallopian tubes or, also, from the peritoneal that’s located in the abdomen and pelvis,” said Dr. Joel Cardenas with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

“Her mother died young from cancer,” said Stephanie talking about her grandmother. “And they didn’t really know why she passed away so young because it was so far gone.”

Eventually, Stephanie started having symptoms of ovarian cancer herself, experiencing heavy bleeding, low energy, and lacking mobility.

“You know, I drop something on the floor, and I’m like ‘Hey, can you get that,’” Stephanie explained.

Due to her large uterus and family history of ovarian cancer, her doctor performed a robotic hysterectomy, removing her ovaries and uterus.

“She did very well with our surgical approach, and I think now she’s back to normal and enjoying life,” said Dr. Cardenas.

Dr. Cardenas said it’s recommended that women who have a family history of ovarian cancer start to get screenings at 30 years old, or five to 10 years earlier than the age when the youngest family member was diagnosed.

As for Stephanie, she recently celebrated her birthday with her family, and she’d like to celebrate many more birthdays with them. That’s why she advocates for genetic testing, which is a simple blood test that tells you which illnesses you're genetically predisposed to developing.

“You’re more informed, and the more informed you are, the better decisions you can make for your own health care,” said Stephanie.

She also wants women to feel empowered to speak up and be transparent about their health.

“I wish women would talk about their problems a little bit more. It seems like so hush-hush in my generation, but I think the more we talk about it, we’ll live better lives as a result,” said Stephanie.