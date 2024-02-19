Florida firefighters rescue cat trapped alongside the Cape Coral Bridge

Cape Coral firefighters, along with a Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy and a couple of Cape Coral Police volunteers, all "pawsed" their work Monday to help a very frightened furry friend.

A cat was spotted by a driver alongside the Cape Coral Bridge Monday morning. One driver stopped and tried to help the cat but couldn't get it to safety.

That's when Cape Coral Fire said the cat fell into the river and swam to the first piling, where it hooked its claws in and held on for help.

CCFD firefighters, all rescue swimmers, entered the water and were able to wrangle the thankful kitty and bring it back to safety.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services took the cat to give it any necessary medical attention.