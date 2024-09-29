Watch Now
Feeding Tampa Bay emergency distribution sites for Monday, Sept 30

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay will have multiple emergency distribution sites on Monday, September 30 for those in need.

Here is everything you need to know:

PINELLAS COUNTY

  • Open Arms St. Paul UMC
    • 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
    • 2039 Druid Rd in Clearwater
  • Feed St. Pete
    • 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
    • 5501 31st St S in St. Pete
  • Riviera Bay Park
    • 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
    • 8131 Macoma Dr NE in St. Pete
  • Broderick Recreation Center
    • 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
    • 6101 66th Ave N in Pinellas Park
    • This location will have dine-in meals.

MANATEE COUNTY

  • Helping Hands
    • 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
    • 7215 1st Ave W in Bradenton

HERNANDO COUNTY

  • Weeki Wachee Area Club
    • 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
    • 7442 Shoal Line Blvd in Spring Hill

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

  • Crosswind Church
    • 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
    • 1510 W Hillsborough Ave in Tampa


