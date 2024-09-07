FBI seeking victims of Volusia County man charged with sexually abusing minors

The FBI Tampa Field Office-Orlando Resident Agency is seeking victims of a Volusia County man who has been charged with sexually abusing minors.

James "Jamie" Grover, 62, was arrested after a search at his Deltona home and his place of business at the Seminole Town Center Mall in Sanford.

Grover established the Special Needs Advocacy Program (SNAP), which provides opportunities for the special needs community.

The FBI believes that Grover may have targeted young boys between 2010 and now while working at SNAP and while serving as the Group Director of Autism on the Seas.

The FBI is asking anyone who thinks they or their minor dependents may have been victims of Grover to visit http://www.fbi.gov/snapvictims and fill out a short form. All identities will be kept confidential.

