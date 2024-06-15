Father-son firefighter duo share their story of what it's like working side by side

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Father's Day is on the horizon and one local father-son duo is sharing their story of what it's like working side by side.

"Not only does he carry my name, but to see him actually going into a profession that I went into, it makes me feel good," Willie Marshall Sr. said.

From a young age, Willie Marshall Jr. has seen his dad in action working as a firefighter, and now he's a firefighter himself. He says he can't see himself doing any other job.

"It's been a great experience. I know if I have any questions, or any doubts, or any concerns, I can always go back to my dad and just get that insight and that expertise on what to do next," Willie Jr. said.

Willie Sr. says it means so much to him to be able to stand by his son, not only as a firefighter, but in life.

"And now with this career in the fire service, I'm on the sidelines again able to cheer him on. So it's a proud moment. I mean, I believe any father, to see the impact that they're having on their child, the teaching, the leading, the cultivating to get them to this place in life is a proud moment for any father, I believe. And especially for this father," Willie Sr. said.

It's a family affair that both Sr. and Jr. are more than proud to share.