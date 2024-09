Electric cars causing fires after Hurricane Helene flooding

Electric cars have been causing fires after being submerged in salt water since Hurricane Helene brought devastating flooding to the state.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue urges residents with electric vehicles to refrain from charging or attempting to drive them if they were exposed to salt water.

And the danger isn't over just because the storm has passed. Officials warn that the fires can happen days or even weeks later.

SPFR wrote on Facebook, "Saltwater flooding can cause hidden damage to your electric vehicle's battery, even if it appears normal. This corrosion can lead to dangerous fires days or even weeks later."