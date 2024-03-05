Early voting opens across Tampa Bay; Find your location

Early voting has officially kicked off across some counties in the Tampa Bay area, and there are tons of locations where you can cast your vote.

Florida has a closed primary, meaning only voters registered for a particular political party can vote in that party’s respective primary. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can double-check on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Find your county in the list below.

Hillsborough County

Early voting runs from March 4 to March 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations here

Pinellas County

Early voting runs from March 9 to March 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations:

Election Service Center - 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo County Building - 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg Pinellas County Courthouse - 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater



Pasco County

Early voting runs from March 9 to March 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations and wait times here

Polk County