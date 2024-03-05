Watch Now
Early voting opens across Tampa Bay; Find your location

Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 10:40:47-05

Early voting has officially kicked off across some counties in the Tampa Bay area, and there are tons of locations where you can cast your vote.

Florida has a closed primary, meaning only voters registered for a particular political party can vote in that party’s respective primary. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can double-check on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Find your county in the list below.

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

  • Early voting runs from March 9 to March 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Locations:
    • Election Service Center - 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo
    • County Building - 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg
    • Pinellas County Courthouse - 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater

Pasco County

Polk County

