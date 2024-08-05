Debby After the Storm: Impacts across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY — Flooding from Debby caused roads to flood, homes to be evacuated and trees to fall. Our crews reported from areas that were impacted the most around the Tampa Bay area.

ABC Action News Reporter Mary O'Connell has been at the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs for several hours, where business owners have been keeping a close eye on the water with concerns over high tide. Water appears to be receding in some spots, while signs block roads and warn drivers to stay back.

Flooding at the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs

ABC Action News Anchor Nadeen Yanes spent the day in flooded neighborhoods both in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. In the Pinecraft area of Sarasota entire neighborhoods along the Phillipi Creek were underwater as crews rescued more than 500 people Monday.

500 people rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area

ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams is at one Clearwater home where the storm brought a big tree crashing right in front of one man’s door. Neighbors and strangers have stepped up to help him remove that tree.

Tree falls on car in Clearwater

ABC Action News I-Team Investigator Kylie McGivern spent the day on Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa, where the road was blocked off due to flooding. That didn’t stop some cars from attempting to drive through the high water, with several — getting stuck.

Bayshore flooding in Tampa after Debby