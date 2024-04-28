Watch Now
WATCH: Crews battle large brush fire near Alafia River State Park

Crews battled a large brush fire near Alafia River State Park on Friday night (April 27th). According to an agency press release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit assisted the Department of Forestry with the fast-moving fire. The unit's pilot and tactical flight deputy dumped 4,200 gallons of water onto the fire to help put out the flames.
Large brush fire near Alafia River State Park
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 28, 2024
