WATCH: Crews battle large brush fire near Alafia River State Park

- Crews battled a large brush fire near Alafia River State Park on Friday night (April 27th).
- According to an agency press release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit assisted the Department of Forestry with the fast-moving fire.
- The unit's pilot and tactical flight deputy dumped 4,200 gallons of water onto the fire to help put out the flames.
