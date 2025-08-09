Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two teens killed, two seriously injured in Manatee County crash: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers were killed, and two others were seriously injured in a single-car Manatee County crash early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 19-year-old Ellenton male was driving a Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed southbound on Silverleaf Avenue, near U.S. Highway 301 at about 2:15 a.m.

The Charger then traveled off the roadway and hit several trees, troopers said.

The driver and one passenger, a 19-year-old male from Parrish, were killed.

Two other passengers, a 17-year-old male from Parrish and a 16-year-old female from New York, were listed in critical and serious condition, respectively.

Only the female was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

The crash is still under investigation.

