Comfort stations open in Tarpon Springs, Temple Terrace

Comfort stations are beginning to open across the Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Milton left many without power and water.

This list will be updated.

City of Temple Terrace



Open Oct. 11, 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Temple Terrace Library: 202 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace Charging stations, air conditioning and restrooms



City of Tarpon Springs



Open on Oct. 11 until further notice from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Community Center: 400 S Walton Ave, Tarpon Springs Charging stations, air conditioning and restrooms/showers (bring a towel)



